'Slow down and take extra care', police

OFFICERS from Tweed/Byron Police District are urging motorists to slow down and take extra care on our roads after serious crashes on the Northern Rivers yesterday.

Following a fatal crash in the Richmond Police Distrtict at Strathedan, police from the Tweed/Byron Police District were called to two serious road incidents.

About 11am on yesterday, a Honda sedan and a Isuzu Bulk Carrier collided on Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah.

The driver of the Honda, an 18-year-old woman, was trapped in the vehicle before being freed by emergency services.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with injuries to her head, collar bone and ribs.

Police have been told her injuries are described as non life-threatening.

The 56-year-old male driver of the Isuzu was uninjured.

In another incident, emergency services were called to Tyalgum Road, Eungella, following reports a Holden Commodore had left the road and collided with a number of trees down an embankment, about 1.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 27 June 2018).

The 40-year-old female passenger suffered injuries to her head, pelvis and legs.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District and Richmond Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incidents and wish to remind the community to consider their actions while on the road.

Police will continue to target drivers for dangerous behaviours that have led to loss of life on our roads, including; speeding, drink and drug-driving, mobile phone use, and not wearing seatbelts.