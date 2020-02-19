Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Slippery surprise inside man’s backpack

by Kara Sonter
19th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN getting ready for work realised he had more than a packed lunch in his backpack after a snake decided to let themselves in.

The one metre python was discovered on Tuesday morning, tucked away in the bag alongside document files.

The snake, zipped safely in the bag, was delivered to Cleveland Veterinary Clinic where it and the bag were locked down inside a birdcage and a dog cage just to be safe.

Redland's Snake Catcher Tony Morrison said the man had noticed something green in the bag that he knew he had not left there himself.

"Instantly he zipped it right up," Mr Morrison said.

The clinic made the call to Mr Morrison to collect the snake, and advised anyone who came across a snake to call their local snake catcher to remove it rather than moving it themselves.

"We don't want people picking up a snake that they don't know what it is," a clinic spokeswoman said.

"Ideally, call a snake catcher... but you can call us if you need advice."

Mr Morrison said the snake was relocated locally.

More Stories

Show More
animals environment offbeat queensland snakes wildlife

Just In

    Today show slumps to new low

    Today show slumps to new low
    • 19th Feb 2020 1:07 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pokies get the boot as new pub owners make big changes

        premium_icon Pokies get the boot as new pub owners make big changes

        News NEW owners of a popular historical pub want to create a social hub for the local community, and there’s a lot of fun new things on the agenda.

        • 19th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        Trial for pair accused of child sexual abuse wrapping up

        premium_icon Trial for pair accused of child sexual abuse wrapping up

        News A MARRIED couple are accused of sexually abusing an underage teenager over a...

        Cabins, tree houses proposed for idyllic coastal property

        premium_icon Cabins, tree houses proposed for idyllic coastal property

        Property The proponent says sensitive habitat will be protected under the plans

        Casino couple to escape ship plagued with coronavirus

        premium_icon Casino couple to escape ship plagued with coronavirus

        News “ANOTHER 99 passengers came down with coronavirus yesterday...We are sitting in an...