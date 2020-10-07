SLIPPERY PROBLEM: Council promises action over pool

KYOGLE SHIRE COUNCIL is looking into ways to improve the Kyogle Community Pool after several cases of injury arose from the facility recently.

Many pool users have encountered the surrounding pavement around the pool to be very slippery when wet with some people ending up in hospital after falling.

Kyogle Council mayor Danielle Mulholland said council was looking into the issue in the coming days as staff returned from the long weekend.

“This came to my attention over the weekend and I have already contacted staff about the issue. With the long weekend and today being the staff’s union Picnic Day, they won’t be in the office until tomorrow at which point we will discuss how best to move forward, even if it means closing the pool while we do remedial work.”

Cr Mulholland said that the council would consider closing the pool in order to conduct remedial work to prevent injuries.

“The pool may very well be closed while we undertake the necessary work. This will mean a bit of short term pain for the community, however, if we can do the work and keep the pool open, this would be the best outcome,” she said.

“So many people use the facility, particularly in summer so we will work out the best way forward once staff have returned to work tomorrow.”

Cr Mulholland said that safety was paramount to the council and urged caution when using the facility until the council had investigated the issue.

“My first concern is people’s safety, particularly the children. Until we can resolve the issue, I would encourage people to be aware of this issue and to be careful when using the facilities. We take public safety very seriously and will be looking at the best way forward to resolve this issue with the least amount of inconvenience to the public who value this community asset.”