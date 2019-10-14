WATCH: Slippery customer cornered outside Ballina bank

SLIPPERY CUSTOMER: A snake was curled up under a car outside the ANZ Bank in River St, Ballina, this afternoon.

TWO of Ballina's finest police officers had a fella cornered outside the ANZ bank in River St, Ballina, this afternoon.

But even they were not going to apprehend him.

This character was far too slippery.

A gathering crowd, though, made sure this bloke wasn't getting away.

It's not as if he'd done anything wrong, though.

The police were on hand to keep him safe as he relaxed, curled up under a car.

It took Fauna Fetcher, Sophie Thomson, about a minute to have him captured, and in the bag.

A snake had somehow managed to get into River St, with the main theory it had came into town curled up under another vehicle.

It had taken shelter under the car of Julia Starling, from Wollongbar, who had seen the tail disappear underneath her vehicle as she parked.

She said she had wondered why there were so many free car parking space in town on a Monday in the early afternoon.

The snake was the reason.

She said she was concerned the snake could be injured if she drove away, so she stayed put.

Rio Solo, from Lennox Head, also stood guard for the safety of the snake, a non-venomous python.

Other passers-by got on the phone to ring both the police and the wildlife rescuers.

Sophie Thomson made sure the snake's afternoon was going to be much better by taking the python to a far better place for snakes to be than a busy River St.

And that put some of the pedestrians in town watching on at ease, too.