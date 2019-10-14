Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SLIPPERY CUSTOMER: A snake was curled up under a car outside the ANZ Bank in River St, Ballina, this afternoon.
SLIPPERY CUSTOMER: A snake was curled up under a car outside the ANZ Bank in River St, Ballina, this afternoon. Graham Broadhead
Community

WATCH: Slippery customer cornered outside Ballina bank

Graham Broadhead
by
14th Oct 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of Ballina's finest police officers had a fella cornered outside the ANZ bank in River St, Ballina, this afternoon.

But even they were not going to apprehend him.

This character was far too slippery.

A gathering crowd, though, made sure this bloke wasn't getting away.

It's not as if he'd done anything wrong, though.

The police were on hand to keep him safe as he relaxed, curled up under a car.

It took Fauna Fetcher, Sophie Thomson, about a minute to have him captured, and in the bag.

A snake had somehow managed to get into River St, with the main theory it had came into town curled up under another vehicle.

It had taken shelter under the car of Julia Starling, from Wollongbar, who had seen the tail disappear underneath her vehicle as she parked.

She said she had wondered why there were so many free car parking space in town on a Monday in the early afternoon.

The snake was the reason.

She said she was concerned the snake could be injured if she drove away, so she stayed put.

Rio Solo, from Lennox Head, also stood guard for the safety of the snake, a non-venomous python.

Other passers-by got on the phone to ring both the police and the wildlife rescuers.

Sophie Thomson made sure the snake's afternoon was going to be much better by taking the python to a far better place for snakes to be than a busy River St.

And that put some of the pedestrians in town watching on at ease, too.

ballina fauna fetchers northern rivers community river st snake
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat off Ballina

    'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat off Ballina

    Environment THE killer whales separated a humpback calf from its mother and devoured it, as passengers watched in awe. WATCH THE VIDEOS.

    Resort managers retire after 15 years welcoming guests

    premium_icon Resort managers retire after 15 years welcoming guests

    News Byron at Byron farewelled Byron Bay's 'game changers'

    Fan reunion for popular drama TV series coming to Lismore

    premium_icon Fan reunion for popular drama TV series coming to Lismore

    Whats On Tickets on sale for reunion event for Logie Award-winning series

    Popular Byron resort ready for plastic-free future

    premium_icon Popular Byron resort ready for plastic-free future

    News The hotel will offer keycards made of recycled timber