Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Slides deployed in Qantas emergency

15th Dec 2019 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Passengers on board a Qantas flight from Sydney to Perth have been forced to evacuate via slides after the cabin reportedly began filling with smoke.

QF575 turned back to Sydney shortly after takeoff this morning but was then unable to taxi to the terminal due to "engineering issues."

Those on board described the situation as "terrifying" and said on social media that the captain yelled at them to evacuate.

Twitter user @evilhomer captioned this photo: “Well that was fun., turning out to be an eventful holiday. Cabin crew were fantastic.”
Twitter user @evilhomer captioned this photo: “Well that was fun., turning out to be an eventful holiday. Cabin crew were fantastic.”

"Just had to evacuate my flight to Perth after engineering issues. Everyone had to exit the plane via slide onto Sydney tarmac after the cabin filled with smoke and the captain screamed evacuate. Terrifying," one person wrote.

Another passenger posted photos of the deployed slide and said a few people sustained cuts and bruises: "Nothing major, you certainly pick up speed sliding down."

More to come

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency flights sydney travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bypass workcomes to a halt for Christmas

        premium_icon Bypass workcomes to a halt for Christmas

        News THE bypass was due to be finished by Christmas, but work was delayed for a few reasons.

        Learn about every plant on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Learn about every plant on the Northern Rivers

        News A BOOK being sold through the Lismore Botanic Gardens has been described as a...

        Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        premium_icon Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        News A BYRON BAY woman will run more than 16km of beaches across 230 countries to...

        Mild conditions bring relief

        premium_icon Mild conditions bring relief

        News Update on fires across the Northern Rivers