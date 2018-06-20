Sleet in Alstonville: True or false?

Is it possible that we could see sleet like this on the Northern Rivers?

REPORTS of sleet being sighted in Alstonville this week has created a stir on social media.

In a post on North Coast Storm Chasers Social Facebook page, Kerry Tolston claimed to have seen sleet coming down at about 3.45pm on Tuesday.

"Okay everyone I think I might be way out of the ballpark here but I could have sworn just a few moments ago I saw sleet coming down in Alstonville," she wrote.

"The sky is a beautiful blue with only a couple of very small clouds and for about five minutes wet particles fell from the sky but disappeared on touch.

"I could see them clearly but it was so light and soft ... did anyone else experience this?"

People commented on the post saying they saw the same thing, while others dismissed it as not being cold enough for sleet.

Al Minter said he was in Alstonville and saw what he thought was sleet.

Beverley Green said: "Yes something very light fell at our place at Tregeagle too. It felt different to rain drops."

Stuart MacDonald initially dismissed small drops he felt for a light sprinkling of rain.

"The sky overhead was clear but there was a small cloud just to the west nearly overhead," he wrote.

"This lasted for several minutes.

"I thought it was a bit too warm for sleet but I would consider, higher up the water droplets could have been cold enough to produce sleet, but may have melted on hitting the ground. Others commented on this in Alstonville this afternoon as well."

Others disagreed, saying it wasn't cold enough for it to sleet.

Mezza Buckley said: "I'm in Alstonville and been outside all afternoon. It's not cold enough. Sitting on 16C right now. And would have been 17 earlier as sun has gone from my place now."

Rodeny Durheim also disagreed with the observation.

"Not cold enough for sleet today, I remember the day it sleeted in Lismore, would have been around 1982 or 1983, miserable cold overcast drizzling day, turned to ice mid-afternoon."

Ms Tolson thanked everyone for their comments: "Yes I felt something different to rain but not cold enough for sleet, was very strange. It didn't seem to hit the ground or make anything damp - just a slight cool feel to the skin."

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said they were unable to confirm whether sleet fell in Alstonville without visual observations.

"It needs to be about 1 degree Celsius for sleet to develop," the spokesperson said.

"It's a mixture of the two phenomena of rain and snow, so it's a combination of many scientific factors such as what the temperature is about 50 metres above the ground.

"We do not see sleet very often in Australia."