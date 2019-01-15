'Sleepy' driver snaps power pole in half, flees from crash

A MOTORIST who ploughed into a power pole and fled the scene of the crash has been fined over $1000.

Che William Russell pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit; drive without due care and attention; and failure to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash and give required particulars.

On December 17 Russell was driving along Roe St at Miriam Vale when his car went off the road, smashed into a power pole and "snapped it in half".

The court heard the crash spread live wires across the road.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said Russell drove away from the scene without reporting the incident.

The court heard police officers conducted patrols in the area and found Russell 7km south of the crash.

Russell told officers he was "feeling sleepy" and returned a blood alcohol content of .088 per cent.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said the loss of licence would affect the 24-year-old's employment as a steel fixer.

She handed the magistrate a written apology to the courts, signed by Russell.

Magistrate Brian Kucks said the offending was serious.

"You are lucky you aren't one of those statistics we read about on the front page of the Courier Mail," he said.

"And you're going to find out very shortly how much it costs to fix a power pole."

Mr Kucks recorded a conviction and fined Russell $1100.

Russell was disqualified from having a driver's licence for three months.