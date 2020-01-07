Sleepless trainer wants to release his Alligator

ALLIGATOR Blood is handling the pressure of Magic Millions week a little better than his trainer at the moment, although a pressure valve was released when he drew the middle of the field yesterday.

Alligator Blood held his place at $1.80 in the market with Ladbrokes after drawing barrier 11 for the $2 Million Magic Millions Guineas.

He will start from barrier eight if the emergencies don't secure a start.

Trainer David Vandyke is commuting each day from his Sunshine Coast stables to the Magic Millions sale ground on the Gold Coast and admits it feels like it is taking an eternity for Saturday's race to arrive.

"The horses is in very good shape and he will be 100 per cent Saturday," Vandyke said.

"He's in a good place and I'm glad it's him and not me going out there. I'm missing sleep and I'm anxious. I'm glad the sales are distracting me a bit."

Vandyke has planned Alligator Blood's Guineas tilt meticulously, pretty much from the time he was photo-finished out of October's Caulfield Guineas.

Alligator Blood takes out the Caulfield Guineas Prelude over the same distance as the Magic Millions Guineas.

Everything has gone to plan since he's returned home, with wins in the Gold Edition and Vo Rogue Plates leading into Saturday.

The final piece of the puzzle was drawing a reasonable gate and Vandyke said jockey Ryan Maloney would be able to put him in the right spot.

"He will probably jump from the middle of the field, he's got pace, Ryan's only got to sit there and it will unfold around him," the trainer said.

"He will be wherever he ends up. He doesn't have to do much on him the first 400m and he will find a position."

Diamond Thunder (barrier 20) was joined on the second line of Guineas betting with It's Kind Of Magic (gate 6) at $13 following the draw, while last year's MM 2YO Classic runner-up Dubious (10) is a $19 chance.

Brett Prebble rides It's Kind Of Magic to victory at Moonee Valley.

Brent Stanley knows his filly, It's Kind Of Magic, faces a big challenge in the shape of Alligator Blood.

"Don't think for one second I'm underestimating Alligator Blood. He's a serious racehorse whose only loss was when he got pipped in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas," Stanley said.

"What I'm saying, though, is if he doesn't race up to his best or something goes wrong we will be hard to beat. If he's at his best we're running for second and third - and there's still good prize money for those spots."

Stanley said he and jockey Brett Prebble gave each other high fives when she drew barrier six.

It's Kind Of Magic booked her trip to the Gold Coast with a first-up win at the Valley.

"You don't see wins like that very often where a horse races three wide on a hot tempo and still wins easily," Stanley said.

With Michael Manley

MAGIC MILLIONS 2YO CLASSIC (1200m)

Gold Coast, Saturday

Field Limit: 16+5 EM

No. Horse Trainer Jockey Barrier Weight

1. KING'S LEGACY Peter & Paul Snowden Kerrin McEvoy 8 57kg

2. FARNAN Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott Tim Clark 5 57kg

3. RATHLIN Ciaron Maher & David EustaceMark Zahra 19 57kg

4. CONCEITED James Cummings Damian Lane17 57kg

5. AIM Peter & Paul Snowden Tommy Berry 2 57kg

6. WISDOM OF WATER Toby & Trent EdmondsRobbie Fradd 7 57kg

7. NITROUS Peter & Paul SnowdenHugh Bowman 11 57kg

8. KAVAK Chris Munce Nash Rawiller 1 57kg

9. EUPHORIC SUMMER Mick Price & Michael Kent (Jnr) Damien Oliver 6 55kg

10. EVERY ROSE Mark Newnham Joshua Parr9 55kg

11. GOTTA KISS Steven O'Dea Ms Stephanie Thornton (a) 4 55kg

12. DUSTY TYCOON Robert Heathcote Dale Smith 15 55kg

13. LADY BANFF Matthew Dunn James McDonald 12 55kg

14. AWAY GAME Ciaron Maher & David Eustace Luke Currie14 55kg

15. STELLAR PAULINE Peter & Paul Snowden Brenton Avdulla 13 55kg

16. SMART 'N' SEXY (NZ) Toby & Trent Edmonds Matthew McGillivray 20 55kg

17e. BRIBERY Tony & Calvin McEvoy 10 55kg

18e. WAY BEYOND Stuart Kendrick 21 57kg

19e. THE DRINKS CART Toby & Trent Edmonds 16 57kg

20e. COSMIC GOSSIP Stuart Kendrick 18 55kg

21e. POUPEE Stuart Kendrick 3 55kg

MAGIC MILLIONS 3YO GUINEAS (1400m)

Gold Coast, Saturday

Field Limit: 16+5 EM

No. Horse Trainer Jockey Barrier Weight

1. DUBIOUS Ciaron Maher & David EustaceJames McDonald 10 58kg

2. ALLIGATOR BLOOD David Vandyke Ryan Maloney 11 57kg

3. HIGHTAIL Peter & Paul Snowden Hugh Bowman 5 56.5kg

4. DIAMOND THUNDER Mark NewnhamJoshua Parr 20 56.5kg

5. EXHILARATES James Cummings Kerrin McEvoy 8 56kg

6. SUPERIUM Joseph Pride Nash Rawiller 1 56kg

7. KING OF HASTINGS Anthony Freedman Damien Oliver 7 56kg

8. PROFIT Chris Anderson Glen Boss 15 56kg

9. ELEVEN ELEVEN Gregory Hickman Keagan Latham 21 56kg

10. LEVIATHAN Peter & Paul Snowden Tommy Berry 14 56kg

11. STAR SURPRISE Michael Moroney Damian Lane 19 56kg

12. SCOUT Toby & Trent Edmonds Tim Clark 16 56kg

13. THE EXECUTIONER Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young Luke Currie 12 56kg

14. OH FIVE GLORY Peter & Will HulbertLarry Cassidy 18 54kg

15. IT'S KIND OF MAGIC Brent Stanley Brett Prebble 6 54kg

16. HOWWONDERFULLIFEIS Tony Gollan Baylee Nothdurft (a) 9 54kg

17e. LET IT POUR Bjorn Baker 17 54kg

18e. GALA MISS Kelly Schweida 13 54kg

19e. DESIGNATED Risten Buchanan 3 56kg

20e. BADOOSH Matthew Dunn 4 56kg

21e. BELLS APPROACHING Matthew Dunn 2 56kg