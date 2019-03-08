Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It was a rough start to the morning when a resident was woken at 2am by a stranger.
It was a rough start to the morning when a resident was woken at 2am by a stranger. Ivan Obolensky/Pexels
Crime

Sleeping resident wakes to intruder

Zizi Averill
by
8th Mar 2019 3:24 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SLADE Point resident had a nasty surprise when they woke suddenly at 2am Friday to find a torch-wielding stranger in their home.

The startled Swan Street resident began to yell at the intruder, who quickly fled.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith confirmed the "resident verbally challenged the intruder who quickly left the area on foot".

Police said the burglar appeared to have gained entry to the home through a kitchen fly screen that was damaged, after unsuccessfully trying to force open the front door.

They had searched two rooms, allegedly grabbing some cash, keys and tobacco before stumbling on the sleeping resident.

Anyone who has information linked to the incident should contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900470428

More Stories

mackay crime mackay crime prevention unit queensland police service senior constable steve smith slade point
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    North Coast Children's Home victims will access redress

    premium_icon North Coast Children's Home victims will access redress

    Crime THE venue was established in Lismore as a 'district home' for orphan and neglected children in 1920.

    • 8th Mar 2019 4:48 PM
    $1.5m pledged, 100 jobs promised but robotics firm falters

    premium_icon $1.5m pledged, 100 jobs promised but robotics firm falters

    Business One of the company's directors is associated with Universal Medicine

    • 8th Mar 2019 3:45 PM
    $80 million upgrade slated for Ballina hospital

    premium_icon $80 million upgrade slated for Ballina hospital

    Politics NSW Government is promising to spend $80.4 million on the hospital

    Backlash after candidate endorses joke about 'hurting wife'

    premium_icon Backlash after candidate endorses joke about 'hurting wife'

    News Greg Bennett called out for reposting domestic violence joke