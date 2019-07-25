Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Slavery charges in forced marriage investigation

by CHRISTOPHER TESTA
25th Jul 2019 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two Tasmanians have been charged with trafficking a vulnerable person into Australia and keeping them as a slave.

A 52-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from a Launceston suburb were arrested on Tuesday, as part of a joint investigation between the Australian Federal Police and Tasmania Police.

"This activity stems from an AFP investigation into slavery, human trafficking and forced marriage that began in October 2018," an AFP spokeswoman said.

They have appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court and were bailed to reappear on August 13.

crime editors picks forced marriage slavery

Top Stories

    'Totally destroyed': Fire rips through Northern Rivers home

    premium_icon 'Totally destroyed': Fire rips through Northern Rivers home

    News RESIDENTS managed to escape the blaze after being alerted by smoke alarms.

    230 jobs to be created at $35 million shopping centre

    premium_icon 230 jobs to be created at $35 million shopping centre

    Business The project should be open in 12 months

    Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    premium_icon Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    Crime Centre for Road Safety responds to magistrate's call for change

    Murder committal hearing could 'start from scratch'

    premium_icon Murder committal hearing could 'start from scratch'

    Crime A 25-year-old remains behind bars accused of the stabbing death