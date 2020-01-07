Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A large group of slain Gold Coast teen Jack Beasley’s friends have turned up at court for the appearance of one of his four accused killers.
A large group of slain Gold Coast teen Jack Beasley’s friends have turned up at court for the appearance of one of his four accused killers.
Crime

Slain teen’s friends gather at court as accused appears

by Greg Stolz
7th Jan 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LARGE group of slain Gold Coast teen Jack Beasley's friends have turned up at court for the appearance of one of his accused killers.

Mamal-J Toala, 18, is one of four Beenleigh teens charged with stabbing Jack to death in Surfers Paradise on December 13.

He was not required to appear at a mention in Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday but about 20 of Jack's mates turned up to follow the case.

They told media they had been instructed by Jack's parents not to comment.

The case was adjourned for another mention on February 20.

The other three accused are juveniles and are expected to face Southport Childrens Court later this month.

Jack Beasley’s older brother Mitch with parents Brett and Belinda Beasley at his funeral at the Southport Church of Christ on December 23. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Jack Beasley’s older brother Mitch with parents Brett and Belinda Beasley at his funeral at the Southport Church of Christ on December 23. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

A former Pacific Pines State High student and Helensvale Hornets rugby league club player, Jack, 17, was hugely popular in his local community, with more than 1000 people attending his funeral.

court jack beasley mamal-j toala murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man remains in custody over NYE assault on teens

        premium_icon Man remains in custody over NYE assault on teens

        Crime He’s alleged to have sexually assaulted two girls at a party near Casino on December 31.

        Man allegedly fires shotgun, intimidates neighbours

        premium_icon Man allegedly fires shotgun, intimidates neighbours

        News A 60-year-old has been charged after allegedly firing a shotgun and intimidating...

        Taxi driver attacked with knife at Casino

        premium_icon Taxi driver attacked with knife at Casino

        Crime She said the driver received stitches and was released from hospital

        Middle order 'solid' after rusty start in Lismore carnival

        premium_icon Middle order 'solid' after rusty start in Lismore carnival

        Sport The Under-12s cricket carnival is under way in Lismore