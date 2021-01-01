Slain bikie’s family vow ‘karma’s a b****’

Shane Bowden was killed in a driveway shooting and his family want justice.

FAMILY of slain bikie Shane Bowden say "karma is a bitch" and they are seeking justice for the notorious bikie boss who was ambushed in a violent driveway shooting.

Bowden, 48, was executed with as many as 12 shots on October 12 at the Gold Coast but his killer remains at large more than 10 weeks later.

Shane's daughter-in-law Chelsea Bowden, 23, has revealed to the Herald Sun her family's pain as the death of the high profile bikie boss remains unsolved.

"I hope no family has to go what we have gone through, karma is a bitch," Ms Bowden said.

"I hope those who did this rot in hell. Justice needs to be served.

"No one deserves to die like that, to be shot in such a cowardly move.

"He was someone's son, someone's brother, someone's grandfather. His life has been cut tragically short."

Queensland investigators have teamed up with Victoria's bikie-busting Echo Taskforce to hunt up to four people they believe are responsible for Bowden's death.

Detectives have seized two burnt out cars they believe may be linked to the violent ambush and the investigation remains ongoing.

Bowden was released from Loddon prison at Castlemaine on June 19 and brought back to Melbourne in a stretch limousine escorted by his Mongol mates on their bikes.

Fifteen days later he was standing in the driveway of an Epping house when a BMW pulled up and a passenger opened fire.

He was soon booted from the Mongols and returned to the Finks, his original club.

No charges have been laid over this shooting.

Things went from bad to worse for Bowden after he contracted coronavirus while being treated in hospital for his injuries and became the centre of a political storm as he was accused of lying on his incoming passenger card when he took off to Queensland.

He was shot dead just days later.

Ms Bowden described Shane as a "family man" who was trying to turn his life around.

"He was loyal, he would give you the shirt off his back," she said.

"He was a great father to both his sons. He told us at the clubhouse in June (after he was released from prison) he was going to do the right thing by his children.

"He was loved by many but did have his fair share of enemies. He lived for his club and loved the brotherhood. Our families will never be the same."

Ms Bowden said her husband Kain, Shane's eldest son, has found the death "hard to cope with" while serving time in an Adelaide prison.

"He hasn't been able to grieve like he should," Ms Bowden said.

Both shooting investigations remain ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

