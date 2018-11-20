Slain bikie's bikini babe has Playboy dream shattered

Model and ex-girlfriend of a slain bikie, Karlee Marie Ironside pleaded guilty to driving charges in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

A MODEL and ex-girlfriend of a slain bikie now has a black mark against her name despite previously begging a court for no convictions so she could work at the Playboy Mansion.

Karlee Marie Ironside was pulled over in on August 11 in Tanawha while driving on a disqualified licence.

Ironside, who has modelled for Zoo Magazine, is the ex-girlfriend of Bandidos associate Max Waller who was stabbed and killed in 2013.

She pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court and was given a $800 fine and a two-year driving ban.

A two-month suspended prison sentence Ironside received in November last year for drug and driving charges was also activated, but she was released immediately on parole with convictions recorded.

That sentence was for five counts of breaching bail and single counts of driving under the influence and possessing drug utensils.

On October 30, Ironside was pulled over on Dixon Rd, Buderim after she was seen driving erratically with the rim of a tyre cutting into the road.

When talking to officers she was picking at her skin and unable to tell him why her car was damaged.

She returned a negative breath test, but was given a blood test at the station which caused her to faint.

A drug pipe was found in her handbag which she admitted to owning.

Ironside previously begged a Southport Magistrate to not record a conviction against her after she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a drug, unlicensed driving and drug and weapons possession in 2015.

She claimed she had been offered a job at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles and might not be let into the US if she had convictions.

According to her modelling profile, Ironside is "a bit of an impulsive gal" and earned the nickname Crazy Karlee, "due to the fact she had a tendency to do and say things without thinking first".