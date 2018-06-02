Menu
Evans To Betsy lease for Sale. Situated in the coastal village of Evans Head, this Café is loved by locals and visitors alike. Listed on Higgins Real Estate Lismore.
'Sky's the limit': Thriving coastal business up for grabs

JASMINE BURKE
by
2nd Jun 2018 7:00 AM
THIS established Evans Head cafe is loved by locals and visitors alike, and now it's up for grabs.

Evans to betsy, located at 45 Woodburn Street is not only a business opportunity, but a home.

Behind the business is a three bedroom house attached as part of the lease sale.

The lease sale is listed by Higgins Real Estate Lismore: "With a great laid back atmosphere, delicious food and better coffee here is your chance to make it your own and grow the already established business."

"Currently open four days a week from 7am to 1pm there is a lot of room to grow.

"With a three bedroom house attached as apart of the lease, you can work and play easily and are only limited by your imagination.

"The sky really is the limit."

Higgins Real Estate sales consultant, Ellie Woodley said it held the rare potential to "live, work and play".

"There's so much room to grow, you could literally double the hours and still not work all day every day," she said.

"There's a real need to for the cafe culture, especially in coastal towns such as Evans Head where everything is growth.

"It's a great place to invest."

For any enquiries contact Ellie on 0427287122 or ellie@higginsrealestate.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

