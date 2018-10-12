Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No - it's the new Australian speed skydiving record holder. Tweed skydiver Shane Turner smashed the Australian record three times on his way to an incredible second placing at the World Parachuting Championships. How fast was he going, did you ask? 524 km/h.
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No - it's the new Australian speed skydiving record holder. Tweed skydiver Shane Turner smashed the Australian record three times on his way to an incredible second placing at the World Parachuting Championships. How fast was he going, did you ask? 524 km/h. Contributed
Sport

Skydiving record-breaker's amazing world championship run

Steve Vivian
by
11th Oct 2018 4:07 PM

TWEED Heads skydiver Shane Turner has finished in second place in the speed skydiving category at the World Parachuting Championships in Runaway Bay.

A relative newcomer to the sport, Turner, a paramedic, shocked the skydiving fraternity when he broke Australian speed skydiving record with three consecutive jumps on Tuesday.

Tweed paramedic takes the parachuting plunge

Scintillating Shane smashes speed skydiving record

The former Banora Point Primary and Kingscliff High School student broke the Australian speed skydiving record when he posted a speed of 510 km/h on Tuesday morning. His next two jumps that day were even faster, with readings of 514 km/h and 524 km/h breaking and re-breaking his own record.

 

Shane Turner is one of the fastest flyers to ever jump out of a plane.
Shane Turner is one of the fastest flyers to ever jump out of a plane.

Turner lead for most of the competition, but German Friess Thomas Moritz finished with two strong jumps to just nudge the 35-year-old.

An awe-inspired Turner said he loved every minute of the championships.

"The experience as a whole, just being here and absorbing the talent and the raw energy that's surrounding this place, is something I'll remember forever," Turner said.

"It's certainty something I'll continue to strive for.

"It's kind of unbelievable, and it's still a bit hard to understand."

parachuting shane turner skydiving sport tweed world parachuting championships
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    premium_icon Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    Business AN ONLINE business based on the Northern Rivers is under fire from shoppers for allegedly scamming multiple people.

    'Cut your throat': Man jailed over vile threat to sister

    premium_icon 'Cut your throat': Man jailed over vile threat to sister

    Crime Casino man had an "extensive criminal history"

    Commission preparing brief of evidence on violent arrest

    premium_icon Commission preparing brief of evidence on violent arrest

    Crime Senior constable used excessive force on naked 16-year-old boy

    Local Partners