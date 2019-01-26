SKYDIVING GRANDPA: 84-year-old ticks off bucket list

AN ELDERLY Lismore daredevil has proved age is just number by skydiving over Byron Bay.

Although he suffers from acrophobia, or fear of heights, 84-year-old Bob Lord took to the skies with Skydiving Australia earlier this month, to plunge 1400 feet and tick the adrenalin-fuelled activity off his impressive bucket list.

The retired psychiatric nurse described the experience as "exhilarating and terrifying".

"It was time to jump and my instructor Nick asked me if I had butterflies is my stomach," Mr Lord said.

"I turned him and said 'no fear' but I was a little scared because I knew it was my turn soon.

"Going out of the plane door was like going into a hurricane's turbulence, but without the dirt and bits and pieces. You drop 600 feet before the parachute opens ... then you are dangling on the end of the chute like a cork in a storm in an ocean."

Mr Lord has already ticked racing V8s off his bucket list, but admitted he didn't get to the speed he wanted to.

"Next on the list is something the government won't allow me to do," he said.

"I want to go up in a jet fighter to break the sound barrier, but they wont let the operator of these jets go over 900 kilometres an hour, the only ones that can break the sound barrier are the military.

"I will do anything to get into a RAFF military fighter, just to feel the acceleration, if they will let me."

He said if he couldn't fly in the jet fighter, he was finding a way to race a car at Mount Panorama at Bathurst.

"I want to do the full circuit with an experience driver and come down on the rod straight flat at about 330 kilo metres an hour," he said.

"When I was younger I had an Austin Healey sports car in Broken Hill, the police didn't have them so I used to do dramatic things in front of them to get them to chase me," he said.

"I had to see if they could drive - I was teaching them to drive, but they didn't have the high powered cars to catch me."