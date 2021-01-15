Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter in flight. Picture: Surf Life Saving Australia
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter in flight. Picture: Surf Life Saving Australia
News

Skydiver flown to hospital after collision during free fall

Liana Boss
15th Jan 2021 6:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been flown to hospital with lower leg injuries after a skydiving accident at Tyagarah.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said in a statement they were tasked to the airfield by NSW Ambulance about 7.30pm on Thursday.

They were responding "to a report of a parachuting accident at Tyagarah with initial reports that two parachuters had collided during the jump".

"NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised a 35-year-old male for lower leg injuries after colliding mid free fall from 10,000 feet with a fellow parachutist," the service said.

"Both opened their chutes and both landed safely however the gentleman further aggravated his already broken leg."

The man was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

northern rivers community nsw ambulance parachuting accident skydiving accident tyagarah airfield westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Star magician dead aged 81

    Star magician dead aged 81
    • 15th Jan 2021 7:17 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Don Page: RDA will work to reduce business reliance on China

        Premium Content Don Page: RDA will work to reduce business reliance on China

        News THE former MP has been reappointed as chair of RDA Northern Rivers for another four years.

        Horse-lover’s dream property: 15 stables near Ballina track

        Premium Content Horse-lover’s dream property: 15 stables near Ballina track

        News The rare offering is zoned industrial but has an “immaculate” home

        Circuit breaker: Council to trial one-way traffic option

        Premium Content Circuit breaker: Council to trial one-way traffic option

        Council News There are hopes the approach will “alleviate some of the traffic issues" on the...

        Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

        Premium Content Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

        Crime Police will allege he broke into several homes and vehicles or boats