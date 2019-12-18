Menu
Sky-high drama as man scales huge Sydney crane

by Georgia Clark
18th Dec 2019 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A dramatic police operation unfolded overnight in Alexandria after a man scaled a sky-high industrial crane.

Police were called to a construction site on Belmont Street near Park Street where the man had climbed to the top of a ten-storey crane.

The man scaled the ten storey tower crane as police desperately tried to convince him down. Pictures: Bill Hearne
Shocked passers-by spotted the 19-year-old at the top of the crane and called emergency services.

Around 11.30pm Police Rescue arrived at the scene to find the man clinging to the top of the crane and walking towards the end of the crane's boom.

Police raced to the top of the tower to coax the man down.

Dramatic images show the man clinging tot he side of the ten-storey crane’s boom. Pictures: Bill Hearne
It is unclear why the man climbed the tower.

After extensive negotiations the man was escorted to the ground by Police.

He was taken to St Vincents Hospital for assessment.

 

 

Police arrived to find the man at the top of the industrial crane. Pictures: Bill Hearne
The man worked his way to the end of the crane’s boom. Pictures: Bill Hearne
