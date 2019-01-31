Menu
Cameron Smith has rejected reports of a rift between he and young gun Brandon Smith.
Rugby League

Smith hoses down rumours of Storm rift

by Melissa Woods
31st Jan 2019 4:34 PM

MELBOURNE coach Craig Bellamy has denied New Zealand Test hooker Brandon Smith wants out of the Storm following Cameron Smith's decision to extend his playing career.

There were reports the 22-year-old was upset by the skipper's shock call to play on until the end of the 2020 season, with the youngster forced to bide his time with a bench role until then.

Brandon Smith, who was part of the Storm's grand final team, could walk into a starting role in almost any other side.

He starred in the Kiwis' 26-24 victory over the Kangaroos last October in his first Test match.

Bellamy said he had reassured the youngster of his value to the club and there was no chance he would be leaving, with his deal tying him to Melbourne until the end of 2022.

"We had a good conversation about a couple of things and I don't think there was anything to sort out - he needed a bit of a clear mind on what was happening.

"Now he has, he's very happy and he ain't going nowhere," Bellamy said on Thursday.

Captain Smith said his namesake was upset by the reports he wanted out of the club and had sought him out.

"That's come from somewhere other than Brandon because he was quite upset when he was told about that and he came and grabbed me to reassure me he was very happy playing here and with me playing on," he said.

