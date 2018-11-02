'Skin you alive': Neighbour punched, stomped on in dispute

AN EAST LISMORE man who punctured his neighbour's lung in a brutal attack and then threatened to skin him alive if he told police has been spared jail over the violent assault.

Andrew Gibb, 46, was living unofficially in a storage shed facility on Trevans Rd earlier this year when he bashed his neighbour Robert Surtees.

According to police facts Gibb walked into the victim's unit about 8.30am on June 13, and punched him six to eight times in the head.

After Mr Surtees fell the ground, Gibb trod on him heavily.

When the victim asked him why he was being assaulted, Gibb told him: "Because you stole from me."

After leaving the unit Gibb returned some time later and threatened to skin him alive if he told anyone about the assault.

Mr Surtees later underwent surgery at Lismore Base Hospital for a punctured lung caused by blunt force trauma, and spent three days in hospital.

Police charged Gibb on July 3 and he later pleaded guilty to one count of reckless grievous bodily harm.

Appearing before Lismore Local Court on Monday for sentencing, Gibb's solicitor Lucy Maranga told the court her client suffered from anxiety and depression and was living on a disability support pension, having been on medication for 14 years.

"There may have been periods of self-harm which led to the disability payment now being received," Ms Maranga said.

She said Gibb "took exception" to the victim and "suddenly reacted", and he had "abandonment" issues and "lack of acceptance".

Magistrate Jeff Linden said Gibb had a conviction in 2009 for a similar matter but nothing since.

He said Gibb's behaviour "raises some concerns" as to his propensity for violent outbursts, but did not send him to jail.