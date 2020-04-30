Skin crawling vision caught on security camera

If snakes make your skin crawl, this footage caught on a home security camera will be hard to watch.

It shows a python making its way along the front gate of Leigh Galbraith's Coffs Harbour home in the early hours of Monday morning.

She lives behind the Bray Street shops and has security cameras installed.

The movement of the snake attempting to make its way from the gate straight up into the roof cavity triggered the cameras.

She was sent a security alert and when she checked the vision she couldn't believe her eyes.

"At first I thought it was a stick - and that somebody was waving it in front of the security camera - and then I saw the tongue and I was absolutely horrified."

Front yard intruder caught on camera: Was the python attracted by the heat signature from the infrared CCTV camera?

Over the twenty years she has lived there, she's found the odd snake skin in the attic so she knows they're around.

"They keep the rats away. I have to keep telling myself that because it freaks me out that they're up there."

She lives with her 24-year-old son who isn't phased in the slightest, and her little 'bitsa' poodle who sleeps much of the time.

Leigh Galbraith .

Now when she gets up in the middle of the night she takes extra time turning the lights on and checking for movement.

"You just don't know what goes bump in the dark do you?"

She realises pythons aren't venomous but knows she's not the only one "freaked out" by the footage.

"A friend from Canada said he would much rather risk running into grizzly bear or a wolf in the woods than that."