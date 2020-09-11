Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Louise Duke, owner of Wondery Skin Food, took second place in Customer Service category at the AusMumpreneur Awards
Louise Duke, owner of Wondery Skin Food, took second place in Customer Service category at the AusMumpreneur Awards
News

Skin cancer scare builds award-winning make-up business

Adam Daunt
11th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MANY people would be forgiven for becoming sullen and withdrawn after a skin cancer diagnosis, instead Louise Duke built an award-winning business.

Wondery Skin Food is part of an emerging ‘clean makeup’ sector which aims to take the dangerous chemicals out of makeup to benefit consumer’s skin.

Ms Duke said the rise of Wondery Skin Food – claiming second place for customer service at the AusMumpreneur awards within 11 months from starting out – was incredible.

“I had an aggressive melanoma in 2018 and it was quite scary, so I started a low toxin lifestyle and we eliminated all toxic chemicals from the house, I started looking into make-up and it’s amazing how many chemicals go into your body before you’ve even had breakfast with the skincare you put on your skin,” the Tweed resident said.

“Here I am eleven months later with a great following in business and an award for customer service which is really important to me because it’s one of my main drives.”

With the scare now behind her, Ms Duke sees being able to take a gut-wrenching moment and turn it into a positive meant a lot to her.

Ms Duke said what was originally life-threatening became life-changing for her and she hoped her story might inspire others facing an equally devastating time in their lives.

Going forward, Ms Duke is eyeing off expanding Wondery Skin Food into the United Kingdom.

“My next step would be to maybe launch in the UK, I’ve got family over there and connections so I think that would be a good area for me just because I am familiar.”

For more about Wondery Skin Food, visit www.wonderyskinfood.com.au.

buy local local business northernriversbusiness northernriverscommunity tweed heads tweed shire wondery skin food
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Utter arrogance, total contempt': Koala group lashes out

        'Utter arrogance, total contempt': Koala group lashes out

        Letters to the Editor "The National Party has been on another planet... hold your heads in shame".

        GROWTH STORY: Region’s food producers ripe for post-pandemic

        Premium Content GROWTH STORY: Region’s food producers ripe for post-pandemic

        News Flood, fire, drought and COVID-19 can’t stop growing enthusiasm

        Nats stand strong over ‘extraordinary’ koala issue

        Premium Content Nats stand strong over ‘extraordinary’ koala issue

        News “THEY (farmers) don’t wake up one morning and say, ‘I am going to down the back...

        Come on Eileen! Can we get 100 cards for her 100th birthday?

        Come on Eileen! Can we get 100 cards for her 100th birthday?

        News HER family can’t visit because of border restrictions, but we can all help to make...