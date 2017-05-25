Ski jump on council's agenda

CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport.

A CONTROVERSIAL proposal for a ski jump at Lennox Head is set to be scrutinised at today's Ballina Shire Council meeting.

Councillor Phil Meehan said will put forward a motion to have the Olympic sports training facility, proposed to be errected at Lake Ainsworth, re-located.

"With the relevant State Minister being the only person who can reject the DA I believe that this issue will be decided by 'people power' and the political damage the Government will sense and have occur if it pushes forward," Cr Meehan said.

Mr Meehan said the "absurd" development proposal in the environmental protection zone could be a decisive factor in the Government coalition winning back the seat of Ballina at the next state election.

The facilities "visual dominance (on the coastal landscape's) scenic quality" and the "significant detrimental impact" will be leading points made by Mr Meehan in today's meeting among communicating that it isn't in the public interest.