Skating out fast before floodwater wreaks havoc

BUMPING OUT: Rollerworld owners Crag and Belinda Newby with staff and friends are moving out as much of their stock and property as they can from their Lismore rollerskating rink ahead of the predicted flooding on Tuesday evening. Photo: Alison Paterson

JUGGLING a load of chairs while organising storage space on his mobile, Rollerworld owner Craig Newby has his hands full.

On Tuesday afternoon Mr Newby and his wife Belinda, together with family, staff and friends, were busy packing as much of their rollerskating business into a shipping container as quickly as they could.

After being wiped out in the 2017 Cyclone Debbie floods, the couple was not taking any chances.

“It looks like it will take us 12 hours to pack everything up,” he said.

“There’s no sheds available in town to store anything, so all our stock and items will go in this shipping container or to people’s garages.

“If anyone has any storage space available for us to use, I’d love to hear from them.”

Ms Newby said they hoped that after the water drops, they will still be able to hold their weekend festivities, which includes a roller disco.

“On Friday night we have planned a Christmas Fog event,” she said.

“We have skating with loads of Christmas decorations, which we have just packed up, a fog machine and music.”

Ms Newby said this weekend they had planned to hold a skating gala which was attracting skaters from Brisbane and beyond.

“I hope it will still go ahead as this skating gala will have state, national and world artistic skaters at our rink,” she said.

“The Artistic Skating Showcase will have our local skaters alongside some of Australia’s top Artistic Rollerskaters presenting their 2020 routines.”

If anyone can assist Mr Newby with storage space please call 0414425267.