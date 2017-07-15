Skaters set to make a rukkus

In Mullumbimby, Rukkus skate competition, competitors practising before the competition at last year's event. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

SKATERS are set to make a Rukkus in Mullumbimby tomorrow for the annual Byron Youth Service competition where skateboard riders of all ages, vie for prizes, glory and time in the bowl.

This is the 12th annual Rukkus, a largely popular event which attracts up to 100 young skaters from all over the region.

Family Friendly, drug and alcohol free, BBQ provided by BYS (sponsored by the community), Slackline, and lots of prizes to be won for the best tricks.

Divisons include 8's and under, 12's and under, 16's and under and men and girls opens.

At Mullumbimby skatepark, tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.