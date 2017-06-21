Skatepark bounces between sites

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: Aerial view of the suggested location of the skate park at the sports fields.

YOUNG skateboarders could be forgiven for thinking there was a tennis match going on as the decision to build a skatepark bounces between two places in the Wollongbar-Alstonville region.

Last month's Ballina Shire Council meeting saw plenty of arguments surrounding the decision to either build the skate park at the current sports fields, or at the Plateau Drive location.

Final agreement came when the majority of councillors voted for the sports field location over Plateau Drive.

This week's council meeting tomorrow will now deal with the rescission motion to change the location again.

"The Wollongbar community, not only those living within 'impact' distance of the Plateau Drive site, are supportive of the skate park being located at the sports fields, but are, as a body, against the Plateau Drive site," Wollongbar Progress Association's acting secretary Marilyn Perkins said.

"One concern about the Plateau Drive location is that the roundabout is well lit at night, which already encourages young people to gather and engage in inappropriate, and sometimes dangerous, activity.

"This lighting, it is contended, will encourage 'out of hours' activity at a skate park in this location."

The community group fighting to have the location at Plateau Drive - Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park (WASP) - argue that it is closer to the residential area so that kids can get to the park.

"At the Plateau Drive site there is already infrastructure with a bus stop, footpaths and it's easy to get to, not to mention it's safe as it's near homes," WASP spokeswoman Bianca Urbina said.

Ms Urbina said discussion about the differences in locations was important.

"We want to make people aware that if the skatepark is at the sports fields, the gates will close at 5pm, there is a gravel track and it's (nearly a kilometre) from the entrance to the location to the proposed site.

"We should be an inclusive community not push (skateboarders)

away."