Skateboarder ready to inspire

WHEN Preston Pollard flies into Australia for his speaking tour, he will come with a message for young people to live their dreams.

"I think his background is inspiring, you don't meet many pro skaters and TV presenters coming from Alaska,” Matt Tanttari, who linked Pollard with Limitless for a speaking tour of North Coast schools, said.

Pollard will be appearing at a youth event called The Revolution in Ballina this Friday, June 23.

His story will be inspiring every young person to go for their dreams.

Pollard has spoken about his dream to thousands of students around the globe.

"My dream was crazy,” he said.

"I wanted to be a professional skateboarder.

"I was seven years old and black kids didn't skateboard.

Preston Pollard, motivational speaker for youth in Ballina. Loren Holmes

"My friends made fun of me.

"I wasn't good at it and I lived in Alaska.”

Pollard pursued his dream with a single-minded dedication

"I practised for hours,” he said.

"You could only get about four months of outdoor skateboarding (in Alaska), so I practised in the garage.”

His persistence paid off, and skateboarding has taking him to work with the Oprah.com TV Network, Nike and Forever21.

He has even done rewarding work with the LA Sheriff Department

Other doors have opened as a result of his skateboarding career, perhaps the most rewarding is that of a motivational speaker.

"I love to motivate kids,” he said.

"I've been into motivational speaking since I was 18.”

The Revolution is open to everyone who is high school aged and will also feature a dance party, live music and entertainment plus a chance to hear from Preston Pollard.

The Revolution is on Friday June 23, 7pm 65 Southern Cross Drive.

Tickets are $5 and you can buy at the door or buy online www.limitless.tv/Revolution