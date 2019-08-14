Skate parks to undergo maintenance ahead of festival

Two Ballina Shire skate parks will be closed and partly closed for maintenance works.

ACCESS to two Ballina Shire skate parks will be limited as maintenance work is carried out from this week.

Work was scheduled to begin on Monday on the Lennox Head Skate Park and Missingham Skate Park in Ballina.

Residents will be able to skate at Lennox Head outside of the scheduled working hours of 7am to 3pm until Friday, August 16.

The Ballina skate park, on Kingsford Smith Drive, will be closed and fenced off until Friday, August 23 to allow works to be completed safely.

The works will involve concrete grinding, reinstatement of control joints and resurfacing and resealing of the parks.

The works were planned in consultation of organisers of the Fair Go Skate Festival which will be held next month.