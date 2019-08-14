Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two Ballina Shire skate parks will be closed and partly closed for maintenance works.
Two Ballina Shire skate parks will be closed and partly closed for maintenance works. Ballina Shire Council
Council News

Skate parks to undergo maintenance ahead of festival

14th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCESS to two Ballina Shire skate parks will be limited as maintenance work is carried out from this week.

Work was scheduled to begin on Monday on the Lennox Head Skate Park and Missingham Skate Park in Ballina.

Residents will be able to skate at Lennox Head outside of the scheduled working hours of 7am to 3pm until Friday, August 16.

The Ballina skate park, on Kingsford Smith Drive, will be closed and fenced off until Friday, August 23 to allow works to be completed safely.

The works will involve concrete grinding, reinstatement of control joints and resurfacing and resealing of the parks.

The works were planned in consultation of organisers of the Fair Go Skate Festival which will be held next month.

ballina shire council skate parks
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News A STYLISH fundraising dynamo and two burlesque dancers have made it onto the list.

    FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to fire

    premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to fire

    News In the early hours of August 14, 2014, fire tore through Nimbin

    Work starts on new $7.5 million subdivision near Lismore

    premium_icon Work starts on new $7.5 million subdivision near Lismore

    Council News Construction work on the development site is under way

    'Not knowing' is the worst for families of missing people

    premium_icon 'Not knowing' is the worst for families of missing people

    News The oldest missing persons case on the Northern Rivers is 45 years