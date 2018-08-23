Skate park supporters vow to fight after council refusal

Ballina Shire councillors have refused a development application for a skate park at Wollongbar.

Ballina Shire councillors have refused a development application for a skate park at Wollongbar. Contributed

THERE will be no skate park built at the Wollongbar Sporting Fields.

Ballina Shire Council has refused its own development application after councillors spent close to an hour debating the plans.

The council's staff had recommended they refuse the application.

Bianca Urbina, from the Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park Group, fronted this morning's meeting and appealed for councillors to reject this staff recommendation.

"This is really the time for choosing the best option,” she said.

"I don't think (skaters) are going to contaminate the moral fibre of other sporting clubs.

"We'll keep fighting until we get a skate park.”

Councillor Nathan Willis and Sharon Parry called for the matter to be deferred, but this was voted down.

Cr Phil Meehan then suggested they reject the sporting field site in favour of an alternate.

Cr Meehan suggested they attempt a partnership with the State Government for the facility to be built on part of the Wollongbar TAFE site and alternatively revive plans for a site on the corner of Plateau Drive and Rifle Range Rd.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader moved for them to refuse the current DA, citing a lack of appropriate pedestrian access, and vie for the TAFE site and make no further provision for Plateau Drive.

This motion passed, with only Crs Ben Smith and Steve McCarthy voting against it.

More to come.