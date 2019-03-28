Menu
A concept design for the proposed Plateau Drive skate park which Ballina Shire Council may place on public exhibition. The council will consider the matter at its March 28 meeting.
Skate park plans will be released for public comment

Liana Turner
28th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
PLANS for a new district park in Wollongbar, including a skate park, will be placed on public exhibition.

Ballina Shire Council debated plans for the precinct on the corner of Rifle Range Rd and Plateau Drive for about an hour at today's ordinary meeting.

Councillor Phil Meehan moved a staff recommendation that the park plans be released for public comment, backed by Cr Jeff Johnson.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader said she was "all for community consultation” on that site but also hoped to see more consideration of a skate park at Alstonville's Geoff Watt Oval.

This amendment was lost, with mayor David Wright using his casting vote.

Councillors then voted to take the plans to public exhibition, with Cr Eoin Johnston voting against.

More to come.

