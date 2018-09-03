Skate park frustration: 'I hope to skate it before I'm 50'

Ballina Shire councillors have refused a development application for a skate park at Wollongbar.

SUPPORTERS of a planned skate park for the Alstonville plateau will gather to nut out their game plan tonight.

Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park member Tony Chavez said the group was frustrated by Ballina Shire Council's recent decision to reject plans for the skate park at Wollongbar Sports Fields.

He said they would discuss how they could help the facility to become a reality sooner rather than later.

"We're getting back together to see what we can do next,” Mr Chavez said.

After years of debate about the location, Mr Chavez said they hoped the matter could be resolved and progressed "as soon as possible”.

"We don't really care where they put it as long as they put it somewhere,” he said.

"I hope to skate it before I'm 50.

"It's just really something that needs to be done.”

During the council's August meeting, councillor Sharon Cadwallader suggested they investigate the prospect of using open space at the Wollongbar TAFE campus for the skate park.

At the meeting, the council's general manager Paul Hickey's comments that this would be unlikely to succeed.

"I don't think it's highly likely, but we could try,” Mr Hickey said at the time.

The group will meet at Alstonville Bowls Club from 5.30pm tonight.