Skate park campaigners to host free coaching clinic

A free skate coaching event will be held in Alstonville this weekend.

A free skate coaching event will be held in Alstonville this weekend. Jonno Colfs

COMMUNITY members calling for a skate park on the Alstonville plateau will hold a free skate clinic this today.

Tony Chavez from the Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park group said they would hold a free skate coaching clinic at the Alstonville "skate space” from 10am to 12 noon today.

"We're just inviting kids and their parents to come and show their support,” Mr Chavez said.

"It's just a public call to action.”

Ballina Shire Council last week confirmed they had begun dealing with TAFE NSW to establish whether space on their site would be suitable.

But Mr Chavez said they feared the council wanted to "bury” the plans.

"I think they're hoping we'll just go quietly,” Mr Chavez said.

"We just want to keep it fresh in everybody's minds.

"We just want to keep the dialogue going.”

Earlier, the WASP group posted to its Facebook page expressing their disappointment and frustration with the "drawn out process of trying to get a skate park on the plateau”.

"The recent refusal to approve the DA for a skate park at the Wollongbar Sports Fields is just another lengthy delay for the youth of Alstonville and Wollongbar,” the post said.

"Our community expected a skate park to be constructed in 2016.

"A location on Plateau Dr was approved after council reports and community consultation, a tender secured and design approved.

"Then at the last second a decision was made out of fear to relocate the skate park to the new sports field on Elvery Lane.

"So, to have the DA for the sports field site refused ... has left us dismayed and confused.”

The group acknowledged while they had pushed for the sports field location to be approved at the August council meeting, there were issues with that site.

"As we want a facility for the youth we acknowledge their access to it and safety must always be put first,” the post said.

"Sadly, from the moment it was suggested to relocate the park to the sports fields we knew that access and safety was going to be a problem but no one listened.

"It is why we petitioned so hard for the original location at Plateau Dr.

"Access and safety is not an issue there.

"It is an ideal location especially with the adjoining open space, families could come with their children and everyone could have something to do, not just enjoy the skate park.”