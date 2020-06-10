Size, skill and passion: Byron rugby club’s best players

SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig picks his best Byron Bay side (2010-2019) in Far North Coast rugby union.

Front row, Tim Hartmann

An all effort player who never took a backward step at the breakdown.

Hooker, Josh Smith

A big contributor when he is at his best and was a standout when they won the Village competition grand final over Yamba in 2012.

Front row, Matthew Lund

Dominant up front when they had the best scrum in the competition and used it as a main attacking weapon in 2016.

Byron Bay second-rower Will Aisake. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Second row, Will Aisake

The size and consistency in the tight five. Never has a bad season and played well at representative level last year.

Second row, Troy Wynter

Age and experience counts and he had plenty of both when he arrived at the club. A great ball runner.

Byron Bay flanker Craig Wallace. Photo Vicki Kerry.

Flanker, Craig Wallace

The heart and soul of the team. Wallace has battled numerous shoulder and knee injuries over the years but still manages to deliver passionate performances.

Flanker, Evan Mallory

Underrated in many ways and did a lot of the hard work in the forwards which often goes unnoticed.

Number 8, Jack Cooke

A special talent and managed to score a try in almost every game of the 2016 season.

Halfback, Harold Chiffoleau

Plenty of halfbacks have come and gone over the years but Chiffoleau was probably the most talented. Quick off the mark.

Five-eighth, Owain Roberts

Another position they struggled to nail down while they had plenty of options for centre and fullback. Roberts managed to adapt to many positions in the backline.

Winger James Oakley. Photo Cathy Adams.

Wing, James Oakley

A genuine winger and was as competitive as anyone. A constant threat when he was in form.

Byron Bay centre Sean Nicholl on the run. Photo Peter Moore.

Inside centre, Sean Nicholl

A big body in the middle and was hard to stop close to the tryline. Byron would have won a first grade grand final if they could have kept the American powerhouse at the club longer.

Harvey Bell pushes past an opposition player from Lennox Head. Photo Cathy Adams.

Outside centre, Harvey Bell

One of the most gifted and skilful players to come into the competition. Only a handful of others across the zone can match him.

Wing, Blake Whittaker

Versatile in that he played well at halfback and on the wing.

Byron Bay fullback Jascha Saeck. Photo Peter Moore.

Fullback, Jascha Saeck

A measure of consistency and one of a handful of locals who has kept the team going.