Sixers star in town for season launch

STAR POWER: Sydney Sixers all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis will be on the Far North Coast next week to help launch the local cricket season. RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

SYDNEY Sixers all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis will spend three days on the Far North Coast next week as part of the club's Community Blast cricket program.

He will be joined by NSW Blues player Chad Sammut at schools and events at Ballina, Lennox Head, Alstonville, Goonellabah, Lismore and Casino from Tuesday to Thursday.

Dwarshuis took 16 wickets in last summer's BBL and has been a consistent player since making his debut at the Sixers in 2014.

"Many of Australia's best players have come from regional NSW and the Community Blast is just one way for the Sydney Sixers to ensure we keep inspiring the next generation of top cricketers from the country,” Dwarshuis said.

"It's three days we all love being part of. Players from both our Sixers and (women's) WBBL teams are all involved and it's a great thrill for us, and for those cricket communities we get to visit.

"We love coming to the Community Blast and meeting new people, who hopefully become Sixers fans and will come to our games or watch us on television.

"And if our visit can inspire some young girls and boys to take up cricket, it's all worth it.”

FNC development officer Jared Seiffert said the Sixers was also helping launch the new cricket league which is combining the Casino and Lismore associations this season.

"Both junior and senior competitions are combining so it's a pretty exciting time for us to launch that,” Seiffert said.

"It will all run similar to how the Coastal League does around Ballina and its surrounding areas; hopefully it will keep people involved in cricket and we've had positive feedback.

"It's also important that we get the players into the schools so we can start promoting the new season.

"We want to point kids in the right direction on where to sign up and who they can play for.”

The Sydney Sixers Community Blast is an annual event that reaches into communities in NSW regional centres from the Central Coast to the Tweed.

A total of 15 Sixers players visit nine NSW regional areas as part of the program.