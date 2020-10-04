Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Six-year-old nearly drowns off Central Coast beach

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
4th Oct 2020 8:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An eight year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after he nearly drowned on the Central Coast today.

The boy was swimming at The Entrance North Beach, The Entrance during the long weekend when he got into trouble in the water just before 2.30pm on Sunday, according to a CareFlight spokeswoman.

Bystanders and surf lifesaving volunteers pulled the unresponsive boy from the water and gave him CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the boy at the scene as he regained consciousness before taking him to a nearby CareFlight helicopter.

The six-year-old was flown to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition and reported to be alert and responsive.

He will undergo further assessment at the hospital.

It comes a week after three people died in swimming incidents in NSW beaches and waterholes.

Originally published as Six-year-old nearly drowns off Central Coast beach

More Stories

drowning editors picks emergency water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver allegedly fled after hitting power pole at 120km/h

        Premium Content Driver allegedly fled after hitting power pole at 120km/h

        News POLICE allege the driver left an injured passenger in the car when he fled the scene.

        Drugs, knife charges after police search

        Premium Content Drugs, knife charges after police search

        News A 26-year-old man has been charged after police allege they found drugs and a knife...

        Teen dies in single vehicle crash near Casino

        Premium Content Teen dies in single vehicle crash near Casino

        News EMERGENCY services were called to the scene just after 3pm.

        Popular production to kickstart NORPA’s return

        Premium Content Popular production to kickstart NORPA’s return

        News NORPA is set to welcome back live performances to the stage in October.