Six-wicket haul in an easy win for the 'Bar

Pottsville batsman Jayden Hoare against Marist Brothers in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket at Oakes Oval on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

LEADING wicket-taker Steve Leahy dominated with a six-wicket haul when Tintenbar-East Ballina beat Alstonville in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday.

The opening bowler claimed the scalps of the top six batsmen and finished with 6-30 off 22 overs as Alstonville were bowled out for just 99 at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Leahy has already taken 21 wickets this season with Lennox Head opening bowler Oliver Cronin next on 13.

Young quick Jesse Barnwell also contributed with three wickets for the 'Bar while Alstonville improved in the second innings after following on.

Kyle Yager top-scored with 43 and Alstonville avoided its second outright loss of the season, finishing on 6-160 at stumps.

Competition leaders Lennox Head were made to work for a 29-run win over Ballina Bears at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head.

Bears were always a chance chasing 257 and they looked good early with all-rounder Ben Carruthers scoring 46 and Toby Hordern 36.

Pirates captain Andrew Lindsay injected himself into the bowling attack and took two wickets in his first over, including the vital scalp of Justin Moore.

Bears still had plenty of batting to come with captain Luke Hall and Ryan Lee combining to get them past the 200 mark.

Lee was dismissed for 31 before Tyson Cox was bowled for 26 with all-rounder Sam Adams coming to the crease at No11.

The game was still in the balance having the experience of Adams there but Lindsay soon had his fourth wicket when Hall fell and Bears were all out for 228.

Elsewhere, Cudgen all-rounder Caleb Ziebell top-scored with 59 and Alec Williams made 40 not out in a convincing win over the Casino Cavaliers at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

Cudgen declared at 5-164 after bowling out Casino for 163 on the first day.

The second innings did not get any easier for the visitors, who finished on 9-127 at stumps.

Teenager Tim Martin was the main contributor for the Cavaliers, scoring 76 in the middle order.

His innings came from 86 balls and included 12 boundaries.

And Pottsville had a two-wicket win over Marist Brothers chasing 267 at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Leg-spinner Daniel Hamshaw was the pick of the bowlers for Brothers, taking 4-64 off 20 overs.

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

v ALSTONVILLE

(at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina)

Tintenbar East-Ballina won the toss

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

1st innings 5-276 declared

ALSTONVILLE 1st innings:

D Campey, b Leahy3

B Gwilliam, c Barnwell b Leahy15

K Yager, c Johnstone b Leahy11

F Campey, lbw Leahy3

S Mison, b Leahy6

R Pearce, lbw Leahy0

A Lindsay, c Crawford b Barnwell18

J Slater, b Barnwell6

J Pearce, lbw Barnwell0

M Nguyen, not out6

Sundries14

TOTAL99

Fall: 4 25 42 43 43 50 84 84 91 99.

Bowling: S Leahy 22-10-30-6, B Frost 12-5-20-0, J Barnwell 7.1-3-9-4, C Daniels 2-0-7-0, D Freer 7-1-24-0.

ALSTONVILLE 2nd innings (following on):

B Gwilliam, lbw Leahy6

J Slater, b A Crawford18

K Yager, c - b A Crawford43

S Mison, b Frost22

A Lindsay, b B Crawford22

J McNally, lbw Frost0

F Campey, not out5

J Pearce, not out20

Sundries24

TOTAL6-160

Fall: 13 78 79 119 134 134.

Bowling: S Leahy 15-5-33-1, B Frost 10.3-2-31-2, C Daniels 4-0-15-0, J Barnwell 3-0-11-0, B Crawford 5-1-7-1, A Crawford 10-1-46-2.

Tintenbar-East Ballina won on the first innings.

LENNOX HEAD v

BALLINA BEARS

(at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head)

Lennox Head won the toss

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings 257

BALLINA BEARS 1st innings:

L Barnett, c Graham b Murphy20

R Singh, b Cronin6

B Richter, b Cronin2

B Carruthers c Cronin b Lindsay46

T Hordern, b Cronin36

J Moore, c Murphy b Lindsay0

S Burdock, c Callan b Lindsay3

L Hall, c Cronin b Lindsay37

R Lee, c Moyle b Lyon31

T Cox, b Cronin26

S Adams, not out2

Sundries19

TOTAL228

Bowling: O Cronin 21-1--74-4, T Murphy 20-5-70-1, T Fisher 4-0-15-0, A Lindsay 14.4-2-40-4, J Hooper 2-0-10-0, J Lyon 6-4-12-1.

Lennox Head won on the first innings.

CUDGEN v CASINO CAVALIERS

(at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff)

Casino Cavaliers won the toss

CASINO CAVALIERS 1st innings 163

CUDGEN 1st innings:

H Wilson, b M Mison6

Caleb Ziebell, c Dietrich, b R Mison59

T Spencer, lbw R Mison10

A Williams, not out40

C McDowell, c Dietrich b M Mison25

D Stoddart, c Bradshaw b Nowlan3

J Wilson, not out8

Sundries13

TOTAL5-164 declared

Fall: 24 76 80 115 151.

Bowling: M Mison 14-4-32-2, A Nowlan 8-0-44-1, T Carlton 7-2-21-0, A Dougherty 5-2-19-0, R Mison 4-1-19-2, N Ensby 2.1-0-22-0.

CASINO CAVALIERS 2nd innings:

M Bradshaw, lbw Julius7

S Dietrich, lbw Caleb Ziebell2

T Carlton, c Caleb Ziebell b Connor Ziebell0

L McCabe, b Julius0

T Bennett, Connor Ziebell10

T Martin, not out76

R Mison, c Williams b King21

N Ensby; lbw King0

A Nowlan b Kershler5

A Dougherty, b Connor Ziebell0

M Mison, not out0

Sundries6

TOTAL9-127

Fall: 3 9 12 20 31 71 73 84 91.

Bowling: J Julius 8-4-13-2, Caleb Ziebell 7.3-1-27-1, Connor Ziebell 7-0-49-3, A Kershler 7-2-16-1, D King 4-0-18-2.

Cudgen won on the first innings.

MARIST BROTHERS v POTTSVILLE

(at Oakes Oval, Lismore)

Marist Brothers won the toss

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings 266

POTTSVILLE 1st innings 8-267

Bowling: B Mitchell 20-6-38-1, J Fennamore 1-0-4-0, J Hughes 10-1-39-1, J Salkeld 4.5-0-26-0, S Rose 9-1-24-1, B Cleaver 0.1-0-0-0, D Hamshaw 20-2-64-4, J Seoffert 7-1-27-1, K Warid 4-0-32-0.

Pottsville won on the first innings.