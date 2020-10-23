SIX unmissable events on the Northern Rivers this weekend

Sprung!! is set to kick off the return of live performance to NORPA's stage. (credit: Kate Holmes)

IT is a great time to get out and about to see what the Northern Rivers has to offer.

The Northern Star has put together these six unmissable events which are on this weekend from markets to the downright quirky.

1) Proudfoots Lane Blockparty

October 23 brings the Proudfoots Lane Blockparty with a host of live music, food stalls and drinks. Presented by Keith and M-Arts Precinct Murwillumbah, the blockparty has something for everyone with a arts exhibition, single debut and smokehouse stall all in operation from 4pm-8pm plus much more.

Murwillumbah's newest craft brewing business Ventura Brewing is also there providing their alcoholic kombucha for a cool drink.

2) O, How I Dreamt of Things Impossible at NORPA

After a COVID-19 enforced hiatus NORPA is back with their first onstage performance for the 2020 season. Sprung!! Integrated Dance Company is delivering their stage production of O, How I Dreamt of Things Impossible. The visually captivating performance runs until Saturday October 24.

Tickets on sale at the NORPA website.

3) Markets

With the sun out across the weekend, it's the perfect time to take part in the Northern Rivers plethora of markets. From the Nimbin market to the Bangalow markets, there is something for everyone whether you're a foodie or thrifty shopper.

4) The Space Cowboy

For something a little more quirky, The Space Cowboy is returning to the stage for his new show Thrill Ride. With two shows on Saturday, October 24, Byron Bay's most unique performer will perform a series of life-threatening stunts which will rock the Brunswick Picture House. Tickets available at the Brunswick Picture House website.

5) Penny Evans - Language of the Wounded

For the art connoisseurs among us, there is Penny Evans Language of the Wounded exhibition at the Lismore Regional Gallery. Now in its final weeks, Language of the Wounded combines striking ceramic works with intricate carvings to tell the story of pain, suffering and endurance of the Indigenous people. On show at the Lismore Regional Gallery until November 1

6) Byron Bay International Film Festival

This highly successful film festival kicked off yesterday and runs until November 1.

The festival features 52 films from 19 countries, eight feature length films and a very special talk all over 30+ screenings at Palace Byron Bay and the Byron Theatre. Go online for details at www.bbff.com.au

