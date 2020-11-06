Menu
SIX TIMES THE LIMIT: Police have arrested a man, 35, who blew over six times the legal limit and caused a crash with two other vehicles. File Photo
SIX TIMES OVER THE LIMIT: Drunk driver causes traffic chaos

Alison Paterson
6th Nov 2020 8:00 AM
POLICE have said a man who allegedly crashed into other vehicles was more than six times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District said the man, 36, was charged after a crash on the North Coast yesterday.

Police said about 3.30pm yesterday, emergency services responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the Tweed Coast Road, Casuarina, near Kingscliff.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District Area Command were told a white Toyota Hilux utility had allegedly crossed onto the incorrect side of the road and crashed into a blue Toyota Hilux utility being driven in the opposite direction.

A third vehicle, a white Mercedes sedan, was also damaged by debris from the crash.

Fortunately, no-one was injured as a result of the crash, but there were major traffic delays in the area.

Officers commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the crash and spoke with the driver of the white Hilux, a 36-year-old man from the Tugun in Queensland.

The man underwent a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he underwent a breath analysis and allegedly returned a reading of 0.331, more than six and a half times the legal limit of 0.05.

The man was charged with drive with high-range drinking driving, and not keep left of dividing line.

He is due to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on November 23.

The man’s licence was also suspended.

