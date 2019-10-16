Six things not to miss at the Lismore show

Paris and Sunday Ambrose at the North Coast National in Lismore on Saturday, October 20.

Paris and Sunday Ambrose at the North Coast National in Lismore on Saturday, October 20. Liana Turner

IF YOU have never been to the North Coast National before, get ready for a show which will be well worth your time.

North Coast National secretary Mark Bailey said this year's show, most often known as the Lismore Show, was already shaping up to be one of the biggest yet.

Mr Bailey said the regional show was celebrating its 134th year, and said the show society had worked hard to balance traditional with modern events to create an event to suit everybody.

The North Coast National starts on Thursday and runs until Saturday night.

Tickets are $15 for adults at the gate, or $12.50 from Lismore Tickets, while children under 16 are free.

While there is plenty to see and do, here are six must-see attractions from the schedule:

Rodeo extravaganza

Get ready to listen to Jimmy Willing and the Real Gone Hiccups live on stage as the bulls buck at the rodeo extravaganza on Saturday night.

The rodeo will feature bull riding, roping, team events and barrel racing from 6.30pm, as well as live music, fireworks and all the entertainment of sideshow alley well into the night.

Thearle Electrical animal nursery

Children should not miss the chance to get up close and personal with Viv's farmyard of 40 sheep, lambs, goats, kids, alpacas, crias, plus hens, chickens and ducks.

All the animals are tame and everyone is encouraged to cuddle and pat them.

The animal nursery will be open every day of the show, with baby animal bottle feeding at 9am and 6pm.

Reptile World

Reptile World is an exciting and professional reptile display that brings to you some of the world's most venomous snakes, including the taipan, brown snake, tiger snake and many more.

With shows every hour, visitors will learn about reptile safety, while having the opportunity to see and touch local lizards and a large python.

FMX freestyle motocross and monster trucks

Get ready to tear up the main arena when crowd favourite monster trucks roar into life on both Thursday and Friday night, and the FMX Freestyle Motocross riders perform their death-defying tricks every night of the show.

Tursa art prize

The North Coast National's Tursa Art Prize will return this year, which is one of the largest art prizes in regional NSW.

"This is a rapidly growing event, and we have artists entering from all across the state," Mr Bailey said.

The art prize has attracted a huge amount of entries for 2019 and will offer a $3000 acquisitive first prize, as well as $1000 for grand champion and the special $400 Janelle Saffin MP Award.

Great school speak off

See our future leaders of tomorrow speaking at the Great School Speak Off at 2pm on Friday afternoon.

Year 10 and 11 students will give a speech on the chosen topic, which is "What Determines Good Leadership".

The winning student receives return flights to Canberra with a parent or other adult, a tour of Parliament House with Kevin Hogan and lunch with Kevin after the tour, while the student's school will take home $250 in prize money.