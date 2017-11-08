Six puppies dumped on roadside during storm

PUDDLE OF PUPPIES: Six-week-old puppies were dumped in a cage by the side of Rous Rd by a heartless person during the thunderstorms which hit Lismore on Monday night.

Melanie Chambers

SIX puppies were discovered shoved into a cage and then dumped by the side of a Northern Rivers road late Monday night.

While most people were snug inside during the thunder and lightning storm which hit the region, a Tregeagle couple driving home found the animals huddled together and crying.

At 11pm Melanie Chambers was driving along Rous Rd with her husband when he spotted the cage on the roadside near the crematorium, after they heard the frightened animals.

"One of the puppies had its leg crushed under the cage and was screaming in pain," Ms Chambers said.

"I had to empty them out of the cage put them all in the back seat and because the cage was so big we put it on the roof of the car".

Ms Chambers said it was lucky they had the car windows open during a lull in the storm, otherwise they may not have heard the puppies cries for help.

"The puppies were lovely, so happy to see us and were fast asleep and snuggled up in puddle together on the back seat by the time we got home," she said.

"When we found them they were still dry so they had not been dumped there very long."

Ms Chambers said the love and energetic animals were in good condition and had been well-cared for, so she was at a loss to why they had been so heartlessly abandoned.

"We passed a vehicle going up the road with one headlight on, I think it might have been a ute, but I don't know if they left the puppies there," she said.

"At the moment I am holding onto them for the Animal Rights and Rescue Group on three Chain Road as they are full up, and they have been helping up with dog food."

If anyone is interested in adopting one of the pups, the should contact the Animals Rights Rescue Group on 02 6622 1881.