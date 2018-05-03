Drunk, unlicensed driver narrowly misses cop in 6 car chase

This car was allegedly involved in a dramatic police chase on the Pacific Highway this morning.

This car was allegedly involved in a dramatic police chase on the Pacific Highway this morning. Contributed

UPDATE 12.26: POLICE said they have charged a 27-year-old man after a pursuit on the North Coast this morning.

Police said just after 9am today, they attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Magna on the Pacific Highway at Woombah, about 60km north of Grafton, after it was allegedly seen driving erratically.

The police signalled for the vehicle to pull over; it increased speed, refusing to stop.

Police pursued the vehicle along the highway.

The Magna reached speeds 30km/h an hour over the speed limit, overtaking vehicles on the incorrect side of the road. Road spikes were deployed at New Italy. The Magna driver slammed on the brakes when the driver sighted the spikes and turned directly at a Highway Patrol officer who was deploying the spikes, only narrowly missing him.

The spikes deflated two wheels and the Magna kept driving at 80-100km/h.

Roadspikes were used at Woodburn which deflated the two remaining wheels. The Magna driver refused to stop and drove on four rims, crossing onto the incorrect side of the road.

The Magna suddenly stopped in the middle of the Pacific Highway at Woodburn.

The driver, a 27-year-old homeless man was arrested and said, "I'm sorry. I just need to get to the Gold Coast. I'm disqualified and I'm on parole I'm sorry." He later made admissions to driving from Canberra non-stop.

The vehicle was unregistered and one of the number plates had been stolen from Taree on the May 2.

RMS checks revealed he had never held a licence and is disqualified until 2025.

Police said the 27-year-old also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

He was charged with being involved in a police pursuit (second plus offence), driving while disqualified (second plus offence), driving under the influence of alcohol (second plus offence) driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle with unauthorised number plates and larceny.

Further charges may be laid once the owner of the car is spoken to.

The man was refused bail and will appear in Ballina Local Court today.

ORIGINAL STORY: AT LEAST six police cars were involved in a dramatic chase along the Pacific Highway this morning, with the driver finally arrested before 10am.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said the driver was arrested between Woodburn and Wardell after road spikes were used.

"The police pursuit was initiated out of our Local Area Command, it started in the Grafton area," she said.

"The car's tyres were spiked twice and he has been stopped and arrested."

At this stage the man's reasons for evading police and leading them on a pursuit remain unclear, she said.

More to come.