There has been a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville.
Six people hurt in two-car crash at Alstonville

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Jan 2021 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:20 PM
The Bruxner Highway is closed in both directions at Alstonville this afternoon after a two-car crash.

The crash happened around 3.30pm.

>>> Horror accident: Woman killed while kayaking on the Northern Rivers

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said it appeared to be a relatively minor incident.

"Two cars were involved, there were six patients in total, but it looks like just minor injuries," he said.

"At this stage we're not even sure if they will need to be transported (to hospital)."

Emergency services and Transport for NSW crews are still on scene, according to Live Traffic NSW.

The highway is closed in both directions and local diversions are in place.

A spokesman for the Transport Management Centre said traffic was heavy in the area.

"It was a two-car crash, one vehicle left the road," he said.

"However are expecting the highway to reopen in the near future."

Drivers should slow down and take extra care in the area.

