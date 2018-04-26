Six of the best in NRRRL

Alex Grant, Ballina

Glides around the field from five-eighth and will have even more freedom to move around when halfback Jess Perry returns from injury.

No one slices through a hole better than Grant and he returned to Ballina when it looked like he would be lost to Tweed Seagulls in the Queensland Cup this season.

Mitchell Krause,

Byron Bay

You get the feeling something special is about to happen everytime Krause plays and he scored an 80m try untouched in the first game of the season for Byron Bay.

Scored two determined tries against Tweed Coast on the weekend and showed some extra skill kicking the ball back inside from a break for another Red Devils try.

Trevor Bolt, Casino

Not hard to see why Casino were quick to snap up his signature this season and he does things on the field that most other players can't.

Sliced through for a try of his own against Marist Brothers on the weekend and played his part in a perfectly timed set play that resulted in another Cougars try.

Jake Sands, Cudgen

Whether it's centre, halfback or fullback there isn't much the Cudgen co-captain can't do in this competition.

Injuries and time at centre nullified his attack last season but he is back in full flight at fullback in 2018.

James Slade,

Evans Head

Built well for a fullback and was one of the best finishers the club had during his previous stint at the Bombers on the wing.

Slade returned to the club this season and hopefully gets the chance to get his hands on the ball more at the back.

Matt Mulcahy,

Mullumbimby

Still getting his confidence back after a horror run of injuries but it is easy to see why Mulcahy had so much success in the Wests Tigers Under-20s team.

Playing fullback at the Giants and can chime in to take some pressure off halves Roy Bell and David McGrady.