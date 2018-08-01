Six new teams in BPL Cup

THE BPL Cup, the adjunct to the highly successful Bowls Premier League, has been expanded to include six additional teams.

Two teams from each Australian state will be awarded expenses-paid trips to national finals to be played alongside the Premier League at Brisbane suburban Pine Rivers club on November 13-16. In last year's inaugural BPL Cup only the winner of a state final received this prize.

The previous grand final of the six state finals has been dropped. Instead, both winners of semi-final encounters will automatically book their ticket to Pine Rivers for the final.

The quarter-finals, semis and final of the BPL Cup are to be televised weekly in December in seven 90-minute episodes.

Joint effort

SYDNEY local government councils are overjoyed with the way kids in the western part of the city are taking to bowls.

Parramatta held two introductory days during the school holidays and had 60 youngsters and their parents at each.

Said council recreational development officer Gary Brierley: "This has turned out to be the most successful school holiday program within the Parramatta council. The sessions filled so quickly. Already we have more than 100 kids on a waiting list for the next event.”

The newly-formed Cumberland council was overwhelmed with the response to the first time it has run a bowls program. Staged at Guildford, it attracted more than 70 kids to try lawn bowls.

Three councils - Cumberland, Canterbury and Parramatta - have agreed to continue their involvement and put their resources into conducting more school holiday lawn bowls.

The pathway for kids to continue beyond their introduction to the game has been established by the Western Sydney Zone 10 junior bowls coaching program.

Vintage performance

SHOWING that the young fry aren't taking over the game is Mary Ross, of near-Brisbane club Cleveland.

Mary is 88 and has just taken her 14th club singles championship in a career that started in 1988.

Trump mark

GREENKEEPERS the world over must have shuddered at the sight of Melania Trump on a British green in four-inch stiletto heels.

Melania, the Yugoslav-born wife of You Know Who, was having a go at bowls on the Chelsea Pensioners green while he was visiting the war veterans' hospital.

News pics showed her rolling one down - it's about the length of the stilettos above the green.

Nobody can say the Trumps didn't leave their mark on their visit to Britain.

Big money

THERE'S more than the $30,000 prizemoney on offer when the three-day Australian indoors championships start at Tweed Heads on August 20.Winners get 90 national ranking points and entry to the 2019 World Cup at Warilla.

The draw for the event highlights some intriguing matches. A Canadian international who calls Broadbeach home, the "master blaster” Ryan Bester, is up against Victorian James Pearce in the opening round; Ray Pearce (no relation) will take on Queensland star Alex Murtagh; Aaron Teys is to face an unknown quantity in Mark Langfield,of Austral, NSW; and in the women's section New Zealand's big name Val Smith will have a job on her hands against Queenslander Adele Pershouse.

Bowls Australia will be live-streaming one match from every session through its Facebook page.

State record

PHIL JORDAN, of the Gold Coast's Musgrave Hill club, notched up what is claimed to be a state record when he played his 540th game for the Tweed district at the recent district sides championship.

He started representing the district in the 1980s.

Playing down

WHICH club won the NRDBA No 1 pennant competition when records were first kept in 1919?

It's a trivia question that few would answer correctly.

The title was won by Grafton, which then must have belonged to the Northern Rivers district.

These days Grafton is part of Clarence River district and doesn't play in the zone's No 1 and No 2 pennant competitions.

At this year's zone pennant finals, Clarence River won two grades -the No 4s and No 5s - while Northern Rivers took just the one - Ballina in the No 3s.

Makes you wonder whether this refusal to play in the higher grades doesn't give Clarence River an advantage.

MY VIEW: ON PROMOTING THE GAME

THE best promotion our sport has had is the Bowls Premier League, in which eight franchised clubs from Australian states and New Zealand vie for big prizemoney.

Right from the start, in November 2013, the fully-televised event was recognised as the showpiece of the game in the two countries. It had its drawbacks, such as including a comedian and inane commentary, but the bowls has been brilliant and won over a large audience who found that the game played by its best exponents is as enthralling as any sport on the little screen.

At the start, the Premier League games were held only at Brisbane's Pine Rivers club. Then Bowls Australia last year decided it was so successful it would have two events a year, taking one to Auckland, New Zealand.

The national body wasn't slow to recognise that a subsidiary contest would be similarly successful and last year the BPL Cup was born.

It has to be only half as good as its big brother to win a lot of friends.