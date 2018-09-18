Six new netball courts planned for Lismore

NETBALL will receive a huge boost in Lismore, with the announcement of plans for six new courts at the Marie Mackney courts.

Lismore MP Thomas George has announced $240,000 in funding for the expansion and improvement of the netball complex.

It will help fund two new hard courts, four junior grass courts, covered spectator grandstand, additional shelter and new court lighting.

Mr George said the membership of Lismore Netball is continually growing, with the sport offering positive health benefits for the city's women and girls.

"Netball is involved in the Confident Girls Foundation that is helping to eliminate gender bias, lack of leadership opportunities and lack of support networks that negatively affect young girls.

"Not only will these upgrades facilitate the 1000 current members, but also encourage more women to get involved either as players or spectators,” he said.

The new hard courts will enable the facility to become state and regional championship compliant.

The grass courts will allow the club's association to run Net Set Go, a junior program aimed at introducing boys and girls to the game at an early age.