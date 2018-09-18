Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore Netball's recording officer Mandy Brown and vice president Bec Grace with Lismore MP Thomas George.
Lismore Netball's recording officer Mandy Brown and vice president Bec Grace with Lismore MP Thomas George.
Netball

Six new netball courts planned for Lismore

18th Sep 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL will receive a huge boost in Lismore, with the announcement of plans for six new courts at the Marie Mackney courts.

Lismore MP Thomas George has announced $240,000 in funding for the expansion and improvement of the netball complex.

It will help fund two new hard courts, four junior grass courts, covered spectator grandstand, additional shelter and new court lighting.

Mr George said the membership of Lismore Netball is continually growing, with the sport offering positive health benefits for the city's women and girls.

"Netball is involved in the Confident Girls Foundation that is helping to eliminate gender bias, lack of leadership opportunities and lack of support networks that negatively affect young girls.

"Not only will these upgrades facilitate the 1000 current members, but also encourage more women to get involved either as players or spectators,” he said.

The new hard courts will enable the facility to become state and regional championship compliant.

The grass courts will allow the club's association to run Net Set Go, a junior program aimed at introducing boys and girls to the game at an early age.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Biggest d---head magnet': Byron Bay bashing hits new level

    'Biggest d---head magnet': Byron Bay bashing hits new level

    Offbeat A BRUTAL Facebook post about this beloved North Coast town is going viral.

    • 18th Sep 2018 2:35 PM
    • 1 ricke
    Marijuana dealer weed-ed out

    premium_icon Marijuana dealer weed-ed out

    Crime Magistrate sends message to would-be drug dealers by jailing man

    • 18th Sep 2018 3:00 PM
    PHOTOS: Lismore Cup fashions from the 1960s

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Lismore Cup fashions from the 1960s

    News Did we take your photo at the races?

    REVEALED: The true secret to cooking the perfect barbecue

    REVEALED: The true secret to cooking the perfect barbecue

    News Barbecuing experts will share their secrets at Ballina event

    Local Partners