Six new mobile towers for the Northern Rivers

OPTUS will build six new sites on the Northern Rivers, as part of the NSW Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

Fernleigh, Goolmangar, Main Arm, Rock Valley, Rosebank and Stony Chute will all receive mobile sites under the program.

Optus announced today that it had successfully secured funding to build 16 new mobile sites across NSW as part of the program, with nearly half of all new sites awarded to Optus located within the Northern Rivers region.

"There is a genuine need for improved telecommunications services across this key regional centre, especially given the Northern Rivers' popularity as a tourism hub. Only recently Optus announced that we would build five new sites in the Northern Rivers region and these NSW Government Mobile Black Spots will complement our existing plans, further bolstering coverage across the area," Vice President Regulatory and Public Affairs Andrew Sheridan said.

The full 16 sites secured in this round of funding are spread across New South Wales and will cost $12 million to build, including $6 million in State funding and a co-contribution of $6 million from Optus.

"At Optus we want every Australian to have access to reliable mobile coverage and programs like this from the NSW State Government play a critical role in making this possible. Our priority at Optus is to deliver our customers, across Australia, our best network coverage, value and experience and we are pleased to be a part of this program which aims to expand mobile coverage in regional and remote NSW," Mr Sheridan said.

Optus has worked closely with the State Government to determine the best locations for these sites to ensure maximum coverage in each area.

The 16 sites secured by Optus will include Anembo, Bannaby Hill, Fernleigh, Glanmire, Goolmangar, Lowanna East, Main Arm, Majors Creek, Mount Bodangora, Mt Mary, Rick Valley, Rosebank, Rouchel Brook, Stony Chute, Sunnyside and Tanja.

"This is the first time that people in these areas will have dedicated mobile coverage. Access to voice and data coverage is critical, particularly in those regions with high agricultural or tourism-based economies," Mr Sheridan said.

Optus has already delivered six Mobile Black Spot sites across NSW as part of the Federal and State Government's Program. Across Australia a total of 68 Optus co-funded Black Spot sites are already live, providing much needed coverage to communities in those areas.