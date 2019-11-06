Six new high-end cabins to come and public land to increase

Reflections at Evans Head and the new eco-cabins.

Susanna Freymark

THE new eco-cabins at Reflections Holiday Park in Evans Head are impressive.

Simple, architecturally-designed units made from recycled timber positioned to have the best water views in the holiday park.

Six more cabins are about to built at Reflections, behind the Evans Head Surf Club.

Again, prime position for the cabins which cost $255 a night in low season and $400 a night in high season. These prices are based an two people per cabin.

A quick survey of visitors to the park, showed people had come from the Gold Coast, Bribie Island, Yamba and Kyogle to stay at the park. Every single one of them, whether they were in one of the spiffy new eco-cabins or their own caravan, loved the park and how easy it was to get to everything in Evans Head..

Park manager Scott Barnes said they had accommodation to suit everyone. An un-powered site cost $31 a night, he said.

While the six new cabins may only benefit those who can afford to stay there, the $6 million from the state government and a further $2,158,480 from Reflections, will fund not only the cabins but a new playground, picnic shelters, a coastal timber viewing platform, amphitheatre and improve public access between the park, foreshore and the town centre.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said it was a win-win for all of us and especially the Evans Head community.

"Theses eco-cabins are brilliant. I could live ion one today, especially here looking out at Bundjulung country," he said.

Reflections board member Wendy Machin said they have 37 parks in NSW and only nine of them were inland and all of them are on Crown Land.

"Too many parks go the way of high rise flats," she said.

Most importantly for the community is the plans Reflections has for creating more public space.

"Community members have talked about the reduction of open space," Mr Edmonds said.

"In fact, the masterplan shows it will enlarge the space."

The new playground, amphitheatre and musuem space are all places more caravans or cabins could have gone.

Mr Gulaptis said it hadn't been an easy transition for the park with all its upgrades.

"This will become an iconic destination," he said of Evans Head.