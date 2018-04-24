Six Sea Eagles to be fined $10,000 each

Manly players have been under the spotlight.

Manly players have been under the spotlight.

SIX Manly Sea Eagles stars are facing fines up to $10,000 each as a result of a club investigation into their behaviour and a visit to a strip club on their recent trip to Gladstone.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal chief executive Lyall Gorman will hand out the fines on Tuesday to the players who broke a team curfew after the round four loss to the Gold Coast Titans in Queensland.

The Sea Eagles have already fined skipper Daly Cherry-Evans $10,000 but at this stage will not disclose the names of the other players who broke the curfew.

"It was unacceptable behaviour," said owner and Chairman Scott Penn.

Manly are in turmoil on and off the field.

"The players had dinner and a couple of quiet drinks and were told to be back at the hotel at a certain time, but they ignored it."

The players had been told by team manager Gareth Holmes they were to return to their hotel after the dinner.

It has been revealed a number of Sea Eagles stars went to a Gladstone strip club before returning late at night to their base at the Rydges Hotel where Cherry-Evans and Jackson Hastings had a fight in a hotel room.

A hole in the wall of the room had to be repaired and paid for.

The Sea Eagles decision to come down hard on the offenders will be applauded by fans considering the team's lack of on-field success in recent weeks and an obvious discipline problem.

They've lost to Titans, Tigers and Eels in the last three weeks.

The Penrith Panthers were faced with a similar issue in Melbourne last year when coach Anthony Griffin dumped Matt Moylan, Peter Hiku and Waqa Blake from first grade for breaking a curfew.

With Manly performing so poorly, lacking depth, refusing to pick Hastings and operating well under the salary cap, coach Trent Barrett could hardly wield the selection axe.

Instead, Gorman and Penn in consultation with Barrett decided on the fines after completing their investigation on Monday.

The Sea Eagles play the Newcastle Knights in a desperation game on Friday at Brookvale and need to win to get their finals campaign back on track.

The players will be informed of their fines at a team meeting on Tuesday.