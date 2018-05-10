'Six Million Dollar Man' arrested, stolen items recovered

Police have recovered a large amount of stolen items after a search at a Nimbin property on May 9.

POLICE have arrested a person they have dubbed "The Six Million Dollar Man", recovering a large amount of stolen property in the process.

Officers from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege that a property in Wardell was broken into in late March.

Another property was broken into at Empire Vale in late April.

On Monday, a 47-year-old Nimbin man old placed a Six Million Dollar Man figure on sale online. Police will allege this item was stolen during a break-in.

Police yesterday executed a search warrant at Gungas Rd, Nimbin.

They found items that were stolen during break-ins at Wardell and Empire Vale, a large amount of stolen property and 195 grams of cannabis.

Some of the stolen items included a NSW Fire & Rescue helmet, a signed AC/DC album, sports memorabilia, chainsaws, vacuum cleaners, tools, figurines, expensive fishing reels and the famed Six Million Dollar Man figure.

The 47-year-old Nimbin man later attended Lismore Police Station and was placed under arrest.

He was charged with various stealing offences, break and enter, and drug offences.

He was refused bail to appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Richmond Police District posted photos of the stolen items on Facebook, saying these "just scratched the surface of what police recovered".

"More will be added later today. If you identify something that you think is yours please email 40186@police.nsw.gov.au and include the police event number and a photo of the item that you think is yours," they posted on Facebook.

"If you have not reported it stolen you can do so by calling 131444. Police reference is E68131328."