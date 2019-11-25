Six into the nines equals great day for rugby league women

Action from the NRRRL women's nines tackle competition at Ballina on Sunday.

Action from the NRRRL women's nines tackle competition at Ballina on Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

SIX teams turned out for the first round of the women's nines competition in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina on Sunday.

It featured the likes of representative players Abbie Beecher and Lizzy Ross while plenty of others were playing full contact for the first time.

One of the highlights of the day was the clash between traditional rivals Casino Cougars and the Kyogle Turkeys.

The competition will run for another three rounds with Ballina, Casino, Cudgen, Kyogle, Lower Clarence, Northern United and Tweed Coast playing.

Lower Clarence and Northern United have formed a combined team and there will also be a juniors girls element with its players introduced to the tackle format in the coming weeks.

"It was great to see the team spirit among the clubs with a few players assisting other clubs to make up a few numbers,” NRRRL president Mark Harrison said.

"For many it was their first game of rugby league so it was fantastic to see (them) having a crack at something new.”

Women have been part of the NRRRL competition for the past three years, playing a modified version of the game similar to Oztag.

A one-day event was held at Ballina last year to gauge interes after all 12 NRRRL clubs were able to field league tag sides.

Nines competitions with full contact are currently running across New South Wales with hopes of some players going on to further honours.

"Our nines are being used to identify girls for regional high performance academies (and Country Championships),” Country Rugby League women's participation officer Kylie Hilder said.